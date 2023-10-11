QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 793.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,921. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

QBE Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.86%.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as risk management solutions.

