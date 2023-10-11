QITMEER NETWORK Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and $111,777.91 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.11001683 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $121,220.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.