Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the September 15th total of 1,192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.86. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

