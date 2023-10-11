QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 656.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

QuoteMedia Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS QMCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 31,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,397. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QuoteMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.