QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 656.3% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
QuoteMedia Trading Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS QMCI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 31,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,397. QuoteMedia has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QuoteMedia
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.