Rarible Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00003214 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $12.45 million and $148,873.19 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

