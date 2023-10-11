Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.86

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.25. Rave Restaurant Group shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 26,873 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rave Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

