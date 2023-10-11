Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $215.00.

10/3/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $245.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $266.00.

10/2/2023 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $174.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

