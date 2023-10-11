Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.29. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 150,170 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCON

Recon Technology Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.