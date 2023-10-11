Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.06

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.06 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 108.68 ($1.33). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.38), with a volume of 129,057 shares trading hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.82. The company has a market cap of £174.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,862.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Redcentric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

