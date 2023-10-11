RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RedHill Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of RDHL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 989,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $38.40.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RDHL
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.