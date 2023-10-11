RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 989,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

