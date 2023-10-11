RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RedHill Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 989,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

