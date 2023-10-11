Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $831.88. 81,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,833. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $847.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.