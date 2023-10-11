Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Reliance Global Group stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.14. 9,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,669. Reliance Global Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and insurance brokerage products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

