Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance
Shares of REMYF stock remained flat at $116.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
