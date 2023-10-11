Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in September

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the September 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.5 days.

Rémy Cointreau Stock Performance

Shares of REMYF stock remained flat at $116.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $188.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.59.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

