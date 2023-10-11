Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Renalytix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Renalytix by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Renalytix by 19.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 69.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Stock Up 8.6 %

RNLX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 111,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLX. BTIG Research upped their target price on Renalytix from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, June 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Renalytix

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

See Also

