Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $718.73

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 718.73 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 673 ($8.24). Renew shares last traded at GBX 675 ($8.26), with a volume of 99,641 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 719.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 718.80. The company has a market capitalization of £545.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,272.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

