Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $101.12 Million

Request (REQ) traded 62.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.12 million and $132.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007511 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 235.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015572 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,735.11 or 1.00207668 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11356677 USD and is up 82.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $75,370,504.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.