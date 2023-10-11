RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of RSASF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. RESAAS Services has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.35.
