Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/10/2023 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Applied Digital is now covered by analysts at Roth Mkm. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Applied Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Digital Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of APLD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.26. 4,541,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,451. The stock has a market cap of $559.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 4.14. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 69.38% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Digital stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. ( NASDAQ:APLD Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

