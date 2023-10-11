Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 494777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $593,117.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,375 shares in the company, valued at $18,967,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $854.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.93% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.