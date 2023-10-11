Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. 1,333,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

