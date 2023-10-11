RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,904.09

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,904.09 ($23.31) and traded as low as GBX 1,822 ($22.30). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,822 ($22.30), with a volume of 157,699 shares changing hands.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,900.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,901.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

RIT Capital Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,018.77%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

