RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

