Robert Aflatooni Sells 1,259 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. 1,490,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average is $138.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

