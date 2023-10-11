Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.01. 371,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,982. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

