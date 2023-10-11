Rockland Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.51. 8,031,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,776,365. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

