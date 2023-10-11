Rockland Trust Co. Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.73. The stock had a trading volume of 532,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,350. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

