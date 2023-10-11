Rockland Trust Co. Has $19.14 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.53. The company had a trading volume of 907,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average of $207.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

