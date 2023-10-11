Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 207,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,645,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,840,252. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

