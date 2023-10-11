Rockland Trust Co. Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 460,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.55. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

