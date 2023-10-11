Rockland Trust Co. Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $398.39. 593,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,398. The company has a market capitalization of $375.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

