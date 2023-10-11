Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in September

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Roots Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $1.98 on Wednesday. Roots has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.
Roots Company Profile
