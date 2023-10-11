Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in September

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Roots Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $1.98 on Wednesday. Roots has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

