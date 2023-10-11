RTX (RTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RTX (NYSE: RTX) in the last few weeks:

10/10/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

10/5/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – RTX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

9/12/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/17/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 4,747,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,542. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

