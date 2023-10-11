RTX (RTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RTX (NYSE: RTX) in the last few weeks:
- 10/10/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 10/5/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – RTX had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/18/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.
- 9/14/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.
- 9/12/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $109.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.
- 9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Melius from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/11/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/17/2023 – RTX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RTX Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. 4,747,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,542. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
