Rubicon Minerals (TSE:RMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Rubicon Minerals Corp. (TSE:RMX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.92. Rubicon Minerals shares last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 363,390 shares traded.
Rubicon Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$171.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.79.
Rubicon Minerals Company Profile
Rubicon Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Minerals
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- The Most Explosive EV Brand Out There, Buffett & Dalio Certified
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.