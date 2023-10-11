Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Down 75.0% in September

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RWAYZ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 1,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

