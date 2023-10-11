Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share by the energy company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 967.64% and a net margin of 96.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

