Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 147,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SAR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

