Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in September

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OILSF traded down 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.85. Saturn Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of 1.57 and a twelve month high of 2.31.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan and Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

