Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Short Interest Down 60.5% in September

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Saturn Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OILSF traded down 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,603. The company has a fifty day moving average of 2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of 1.85. Saturn Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of 1.57 and a twelve month high of 2.31.
About Saturn Oil & Gas
