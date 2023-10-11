SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Shares Down 2.4%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.88 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.99.

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

