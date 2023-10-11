Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Family Asset Management LLC

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,716. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

