Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 32,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 907,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Science 37 Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.76.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 217.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37
About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
