Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 32,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 907,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Science 37 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Science 37 had a negative net margin of 217.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The company had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science 37

About Science 37

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Science 37 by 34.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science 37 by 475.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,658,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 3,023,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science 37 by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 207,174 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Science 37 by 24.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 353,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Science 37 by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,766,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in patient-centric clinical trial activities in North Carolina. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors, standardize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

