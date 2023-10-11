Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Short Interest Down 57.9% in September

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 1,424,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,994.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCOTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Scout24 Price Performance

About Scout24

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $60.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,200. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

