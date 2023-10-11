ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $169.13

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 169.13 ($2.07) and traded as low as GBX 165.65 ($2.03). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.06), with a volume of 8,628 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.98. The company has a market capitalization of £54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.81.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, wood, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides sofa products under the La-Z-Boy, G Plan, SiSi Italia, Celebrity, and Endurance brands, as well as third party brands.

