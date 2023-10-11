Seele-N Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $424,075.00 and approximately $2,778.51 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000186 USD and is up 6.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $329.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

