Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. 8,256,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311,163. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.