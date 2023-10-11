Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 59.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2,076.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.73.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,415. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.44 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 124.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

