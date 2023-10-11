Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, reaching $278.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.22.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

