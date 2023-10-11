Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $324.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

