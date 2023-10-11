Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 1,200,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

