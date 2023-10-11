Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,992,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.11. 1,042,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

