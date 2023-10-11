Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total transaction of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $256.67. 1,735,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,692. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $261.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

